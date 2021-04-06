'Hope' seen as property values rise in parts of north city, county

"We are seeing gains, and even the dips aren't nearly as significant as in the past."

ST. LOUIS — The value of residential real estate in north county and parts of north city increased from 2019 to 2021, government assessors said this week, a break with past trends and an encouraging sign for the areas.

All north county school districts saw appraised values climb, with Ferguson-Florissant (up 14.7%), Hazelwood (12.9%) and Ritenour (12.6%) leading the way.

In north city, just four wards saw property values go down, with the northernmost jurisdiction, the second ward, faring worst (down 2.4%).

All others recorded increases, with the 26th ward, which includes the West End neighborhood, seeing values rise 8.3%.

"It's showing signs of hope," said City Assessor Michael Dauphin. "We are seeing gains, and even the dips aren't nearly as significant as in the past."

Perhaps less surprising were high single- and low double-digit gains in central and south city, amid a tight real estate market.

Neighborhoods including Carondelet, Tower Grove South and Midtown appeared to lead the way.

Residential property values in the city increased 7% overall.

The gains were more dramatic in St. Louis County, where that figure was 9.1%. No school district saw values decrease. Clayton saw the smallest gain, at 3.4%.

"It's a good news-bad news story," said St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman. "St. Louis County is a good place to own a home, and it's a nice sign of the strength and resilience of the area, but I have a real concern about folks being priced out of the market and not being able to get their piece of the American dream."

Zimmerman said "affordably priced homes," those costing between $100,000 to $200,000, have seen the most dramatic price increases.