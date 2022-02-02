$188M industrial park would add to the sector's boom in St. Louis County

A total of five buildings would be constructed over five years at the 149-acre site, which is made up of six parcels.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A developer is proposing a $188 million industrial park, adding to that use in the area and continuing the building boom for the sector in St. Louis County.

NorthPoint Development, the most prolific industrial developer in St. Louis, is asking for feedback on conceptual plans for 364 Logistics Center, which would add 1.9 million square feet of warehouse space at 12555 Snyder Mill Road in Maryland Heights.

A total of five buildings would be constructed over five years at the 149-acre site, which is made up of six parcels. Most of the property, 78 acres, is owned by a trust in the name of Alice Anheuser Beims Moore, who died in 1989. Her son Alwal Moore, 96, a notable farmer in Sunset Hills, died in August. The land is zoned agricultural.

The developer anticipates leasing space to tenants in the storage and logistics sectors, or “less intensive” Class A light industrial uses, according to the concept plan submitted to the city.

The properties that would become 364 Logistics Center are next to Sport Port International, a facility that operates multiple soccer fields, and NorthPoint designed the industrial park’s entrance so that it would not interfere with Sport Port, NorthPoint Regional Vice President Mark Militzer said in the documents. The site is north of Creve Coeur Airport.

The 364 Logistics Center would border another property already designated as a new industrial park, the Maryland Heights Commerce Center at 3351 Sport Port Road along the Maryland Heights Expressway, proposed by Sunset-Hills based developer KBG. That site, on 121 acres, will see 1.4 million square feet of industrial construction on former farmland.