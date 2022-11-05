Chick-fil-A proposed at vacant Steak 'n Shake in St. Louis County

The new fast-food drive-thru would be built at 12607 Dorsett Road in the Schnucks-anchored Dorsett Village shopping center.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A vacant Steak ’n Shake restaurant would be torn down to build a new Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant in a plan currently under consideration in Maryland Heights.

That Steak 'n Shake location closed amid a wave of the closures from the chain, which occurred since 2019. The 1.44-acre site is owned by Clayton-based The Desco Group, which owns Dorsett Village and leased the site to Steak ’n Shake, according to St. Louis County property records. The site was last sold as part of a larger $15 million deal in 2007, records show.

The Chick-fil-A building itself would occupy 4,958 square feet, with 68 seats inside and 28 outside. The new build would feature a drive-thru concept that can accommodate up to 52 cars on the site, according to the plans.

Chick-fil-A didn't immediately respond to questions about the development.

Another fast-food restaurant, Chipotle, in January submitted plans to renovate the former Steak ’n Shake building into one of that chain’s restaurants, but that plan has been dropped.

