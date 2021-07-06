Steven Busch's King Spirits launches new liquor products

Walker's Cay bourbon and Hope Town vodka were created as an ode to the time Busch and his father

ST. LOUIS — King Spirits, founded by Steven Busch, owner of Anheuser-Busch InBev wholesaler Krey Distributing, has introduced two new products in its inaugural line of spirits.

Walker's Cay bourbon and Hope Town vodka were created as an ode to the time Busch and his father, former Anheuser-Busch Chairman August Busch III, spent saltwater fishing in Florida and the Bahamas, officials said. Busch III heads up King Spirits' "liquid development" and is its quality guru, officials said when asked about his involvement with the company.

“My father was instrumental in the refinement of Walker’s Cay bourbon and Hope Town vodka," Steven Busch said. "His emphasis on a smooth finish and drinkability can be found in both products.”

The new products will be sold nationally, with distribution initially focused on the East Coast, Missouri and Illinois. The spirits are being distributed in Missouri by Steven Busch's St. Peters-based beer wholesaler, in addition to Grey Eagle Distributors, H.W. Herrell Distributing Co., Missouri Eagle, Wil Fischer Cos. and other distributors to be determined, officials said.

Walker's Cay, a Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey, is named for the Bahamian island. In a nod to the Busch family's brewing heritage, it is aged in new Missouri oak barrels and finished on sherry cask staves, Made in small batches in Kentucky, it offers flavors of toasted oak, grain, fig, vanilla and a hint of pepper, officials said.

Hope Town vodka, made in Charleston, South Carolina, is named for a Bahamian community with an iconic lighthouse. It is distilled six times and offers a delicate, clean, subtly sweet character, according to the company.