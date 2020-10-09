Lambert airport retailer lays off another group of employees, pushes total to 84

Hudson Group, which operates retail stores within Lambert terminals, said COVID-19 restrictions on air travel have made "continuing operations as is unsustainable"

ST. LOUIS — A national airport retailer has announced another round of layoffs at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, increasing the total number of laid off or furloughed employees to 84.

Hudson Group, which operates retail stores within Lambert terminals, filed a WARN notice Sept. 8 with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development that said COVID-19 restrictions on air travel have made “continuing operations as is unsustainable.”

The company cited the thousands of layoffs that have taken place or are expected at national airlines such as United, Delta, Spirit and Southwest.

“The progression of phased reopening throughout the country gave the company ample reason to expect that the worst of the crisis would soon be over,” the notice read. “However, continuing increases in COVID-19 cases across various parts of the U.S., with some states setting new single day records in August for coronavirus deaths, have led to new travel restrictions and quarantines.”

