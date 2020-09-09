These are the best value colleges in Missouri, Illinois

Four schools in the St. Louis area are among Missouri and Illinois' best value colleges

ST. LOUIS — Four schools located in the St. Louis metro area are among Missouri and Illinois' best value colleges, according to a 2020 ranking from financial planning website SmartAsset.

Washington University in St. Louis came in at No. 2 in the state of Missouri with students receiving an average of $38,245 in scholarships and grants. In-state tuition at the university is $51,533, and the average starting salary for new graduates is $64,800.

Saint Louis University came in at No. 6 in Missouri with students receiving an average of $24,674 in scholarships and grants, and with an average starting salary for new graduates of $54,200. University of Missouri-St. Louis is at No. 10 with average scholarships and grants of $7,453 and an average starting salary of $48,700.

In Illinois, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville came in at No. 8 with students receiving an average of $7,469 in scholarships and grants, and tuition of $11,493. The average starting salary for recent grads is $51,400.

Coming in at No. 1 in Missouri is Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, with an average starting salary for new graduates of $67,300. Tuition at the university is $9,246 and students receive an average of $8,274 in scholarships and grants.

In Illinois, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is No. 1 with an average starting salary for new grads of $62,600. In-state tuition is $15,074 and students receive an average of $13,687 in scholarships and grants.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology is the best value college in the country with an average starting salary for new graduates of $86,300, the ranking said.

