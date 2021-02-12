As law change looms, Webster Groves commission recommends $35M TIF for plan to remake 'Old Webster'

Developers propose 610 to 620 multifamily apartments, 90 to 100 condominiums and 15 to 20 townhouses. There are also plans for restaurants, office space and parking.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A commission voted Tuesday to recommend $35 million in tax-increment financing for the $250 million Douglass Hill mixed-use redevelopment in Webster Groves that would remake the area known as “Old Webster” downtown.

The TIF recommendation is nonbinding on the city council, which has to vote to approve the incentives by Dec. 31, ahead of a state law that blocks TIFs in flood plains, a city spokesperson said in an email. The 18.8-acre site of the Douglass Hill redevelopment is in a flood plain.

The Webster Groves City Council will vote on the TIF when it next meets Dec. 7. The Webster Groves TIF Commission voted 8-4 to recommend approving the TIF.

Working under the name SG Collaborative, St. Louis developers Seneca Commercial Real Estate and Green Street were selected by the city last year to redevelop an area immediately north of the “Old Webster” neighborhood downtown, which is bound by Gore Avenue to the east, Kirkham Road to the north, Pacific Avenue to the south and Rock Hill Road to the west.

In the redevelopment plan, the developers propose 610 to 620 multifamily apartments, 90 to 100 condominiums and 15 to 20 townhouses, along with what the developer described as modern retail and restaurants with up to 47,000 square feet of space and up to 120,000 square feet of new office space. A parking garage with roughly 1,500 spaces would be built to support the development.

The project is called Douglass Hill after the former historic Douglass School, a segregated elementary school built in North Webster in 1892.