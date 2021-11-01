$2M assisted living project planned for Lincoln County

"We've already felt the pressure for the need in this area"

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The operator of a nursing facility in Lincoln County is planning a $2 million addition that will add assisted-living beds.

Nonprofit Elsberry Health Care Assisted Living could add the 9,100-square-foot building, with 10 rooms and 12 beds, to its current facility by the end of the year, said Joe Shipman, a board member of the organization. It's located at 1827 Highway B.

"We've already felt the pressure for the need in this area," said Shipman, adding that four residents have already indicated they'd move in. The addition is also to include a serving kitchen, dining room, living room and support spaces.

Architect Grubbs and Associates, Four Points Land Surveying and Engineering and Jacobi, a geotechnical engineering firm, are working on the development. Husch Blackwell has performed legal work.

The Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee is set to review the project at its March 1 meeting.

Shipman said the current 56-bed, 20,000-square-foot care facility employs 60, and that the assisted-living development, to be connected via a hallway, would cause Elsberry Health Care to add a handful more workers, including a medical technician.

The addition is to be financed through the nonprofit's reserves, Shipman said. Documents submitted to the state showed nearly $2.4 million in an Elsberry Health Care account kept with Stifel.

Shipman said the group had run "a very efficient operation" over the years, while providing excellent care to residents who are "our friends and neighbors."