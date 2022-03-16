LouFest agrees to pay vendor $95,000 over canceled festival

Logic Systems in November 2018 sued Listen Live, saying it was to be paid $124,638 for the work.

ST. LOUIS — The company behind former St. Louis music festival LouFest has agreed to pay a vendor $95,000 in a case tied to the festival's cancellation in 2018.

Listen Live Entertainment LLC will pay the money to Logic Systems Sound and Lighting Inc., which was to provide sound and lights at four stages, according to a consent judgment filed Friday in St. Louis Circuit Court.

Logic Systems in November 2018 sued Listen Live, saying it was to be paid $124,638 for the work, though Listen Live paid nothing. Logic Systems said it also provided services to LouFest at other events — the Faye Fest Music Festival in Fayetteville, Illinois; the Uncorked event at Kiener Plaza; and Grub & Groove in Francis Park — for which Listen Live owed $17,064.

In February 2019, Listen Live sued Logic Systems, claiming that Logic Systems and its principal, Chip Self, sought to force the cancellation of the festival so that they could acquire a stake in LouFest or offer a replacement event. Listen Live dismissed that case in 2019, but Logic Systems sued later that year, alleging malicious prosecution. That case is scheduled for a May 23 trial in St. Louis Circuit Court.

