Family-run restaurant closing after 28 years in St. Louis County

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Cannoli’s Italian restaurant in Florissant announced it is closing its doors this month after 28 years in business. The restaurant's final service is on Saturday.

The restaurant, known for serving classic Italian offerings, opened in 1994 and is family run. In 2013, Thomas Freesmeier took control of the restaurant.

Cannoli’s posted a video to the restaurant’s Facebook account last week relaying the news. It said that due to financial pressures following the pandemic, it's in the best interest of the family and the future of its business not to re-sign the lease at 462 N. Highway 67. The property, in a strip mall, is owned by AN WG Holdings LLC, tied to Nightingale Group LLC of New York.