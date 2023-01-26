$75M luxury apartment complex already under construction will expand with $13.5M mixed-use project

Chesterfield-based developer Mia Rose Holdings will add on to The Prairie luxury apartment complex under construction in Dardenne Prairie.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A local developer is expanding a $75 million apartment complex project that's already under construction by adding a $13.5 million mixed-use building.

Chesterfield-based developer Mia Rose Holdings, founded by Tom Kaiman, will add on to The Prairie luxury apartment complex in Dardenne Prairie, in St. Charles County, by constructing a new three-story building as part of the ongoing project, at the southwest corner of Bryan Road and Missouri Route 364.

The 45,000-square-foot expansion, to be built on an outlot at The Prairie, will add 24 two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments on the second and third floors, above 15,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor.

The new project will break ground in February and is scheduled to finish by the end of 2023, the company said in a news release.

The Prairie project already underway entails five three-story apartment buildings with 120 one-bedroom units and 60 two-bedroom units, and 60 three- and four-bedroom villas. Three of the residential buildings already have opened, the developer said.

A 3,000-square-foot retail building constructed on an outlot as part of the original project is leased to Imo’s Pizza and the only Missouri location of the nationwide gourmet cookie shop Twisted Sugar. Both of those shops opened in November, according to the developer.

Midas Construction will serve as the design-build contractor on the expansion, while Fox Architects will design the project. Engenuity is the engineer on the development, 2B Residential will serve as property manager, and Brad Bush of St. Louis Commercial Realty will provide retail leasing for the space.