St. Louis chocolate maker eyes new market: booze

Honeymoon’s new in-cafe bar will serve chocolate-based alcoholic beverages and offer local alcohol pairings for its chocolates.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAYTON, Mo. — Honeymoon Chocolates, a Clayton-based maker of healthier chocolate, is expanding its operations, with plans to launch new alcohol and food offerings in time for Valentine’s Day.

The city of Clayton on Jan. 10 granted the company its liquor license and approved its plan to add a café inside its existing brick-and-mortar storefront and factory, located at 16 N. Central Ave.

“Our hope is to have a facility that is not only dedicated to manufacturing chocolate, but also to showcasing that chocolate for St. Louis,” owner Cam Loyet said.

Dubbed the Chocolate Bar, Honeymoon’s new in-cafe bar will serve chocolate-based alcoholic beverages, such as espresso martinis, and offer local alcohol pairings for its chocolates, he said. Honeymoon has a partnership with Switchgrass Spirits, a St. Louis-based, small-batch whiskey and brandy distillery.

The new café expansion will serve chocolate-based treats, including pastries and fondues, and coffee from Reconstruction Coffee Roasters, a Villa Ridge-based coffee roaster.

These new menu items will be in addition to Honeymoon’s “bean to bar” chocolate, which contains no refined sugar and is sweetened using only raw honey. Honeymoon said it sources its honey directly from beekeepers and gives part of its proceeds to honeybee research.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.