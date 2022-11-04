Luxury apartment complex in Ellisville approved for $61M in industrial bonds

Ellisville first approved the project last year, along with a Culver’s restaurant along Manchester that takes about an acre of the total 8 acres.

ELLISVILLE, Mo. — The city of Ellisville will issue up to $61 million in industrial bonds for a mixed-use development centered around a luxury apartment complex at a former Manchester Road car dealership.

Developer Midas Capital plans a four-story apartment building with 226 units on a 6.8-acre site at 15970 Manchester Road, a site that has been vacant for years but previously was occupied by Moore Auto Group’s car dealerships.

The Ellisville City Council voted Wednesday night to move ahead with the industrial bonds. The city first approved the project last year, along with a Culver’s restaurant along Manchester that takes about an acre of the total 8 acres.

A business entity tied to Midas Capital, Midas Ellisville LLC, purchased the site over the summer from previous owner Tayco Enterprises LLC for $3.3 million, St. Louis County property records show.

The units at the luxury complex will range from studios to three bedrooms, and the complex will have controlled access parking in a covered garage, Midas CEO David Robert told the Business Journal.

The project, called the Mila, will have a health and fitness studio, an outdoor pool, a large outdoor courtyard, bike storage and access to a walking trail that leads to nearby Bluebird Park, a popular city park, Robert said.

Architect Rosemann Associates is the designer of the Mila.

