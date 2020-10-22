One of St. Louis' largest private companies to lay off another 107 workers

Maritz, based at a large campus in Fenton, provides sales and marketing services

FENTON, Mo. — Maritz, the Fenton-based marketing services company, said it will lay off another 107 workers, beginning in February, as it deals with the impacts of the pandemic.

The company previously disclosed layoffs of 475 and 49 workers.

Maritz, based at a large campus in Fenton, provides sales and marketing services that include operating employee recognition programs and corporate trade show and event planning. In its latest notice to the state of Missouri, dated Oct. 15, the company said it "experienced a dramatic downturn in business resulting in the furlough of many employees in early 2020, of which you were previously notified."

"In light of the extension of applicable governmental shutdown orders, intervening and extended federal and CDC guidance recommending social distancing and decreased travel, and additional data and analysis revealing the resulting impact of the Covid-19 crisis on Maritz's financial condition, and despite Maritz's attempts to explore options to comply with government standards and guidance and to implement alternative procedures, Maritz has just recently realized that additional action is necessary and that permanent layoffs of employees who were previously furloughed are required," its letter said.

Maritz provides sales and marketing services that include operating employee recognition programs and corporate trade show and event planning. One of St. Louis' largest privately held companies, it reported 2019 revenue of $1.3 billion.