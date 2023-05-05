Meijer proposes 2nd St. Louis-area store, before the 1st opens in Metro East

The company is proposing to locate a 159,670-square-foot Meijer store at the corner of North Green Mount Road and Pierce Boulevard in O'Fallon.

O'FALLON, Ill. — A major big-box retailer new to the St. Louis market has proposed its second store in the region, even before the first opens.

Meijer, a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based retailer that operates supercenter stores carrying general merchandise and groceries, submitted plans to the city of O’Fallon, Illinois, for a new store, even as the retailer’s first St. Louis-area store is under construction in Glen Carbon.

The company is proposing to locate a 159,670-square-foot Meijer store at the corner of North Green Mount Road and Pierce Boulevard in O'Fallon, near Interstate 64, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and existing big-box retail such as Menards. The Meijer supercenter would have a grocery store, a home department, a pharmacy and a store pickup area, according to renderings submitted to the city.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.