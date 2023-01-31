Mercy finalizes merger with another Missouri health system

The merger expands Mercy's reach into southeast Missouri.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — SoutheastHEALTH, a health system based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, has signed an agreement to become part of Chesterfield-based Mercy's health system, the organizations announced Tuesday.

The agreement finalizes a merger the health systems announced in January with their signing of a letter of intent.

The merger will integrate SoutheastHEALTH into Mercy, one of the nation's 25 largest health systems, and expands Mercy's reach into southeast Missouri. Both are nonprofit health systems.

SoutheastHEALTH has over 51 care locations in 11 Missouri communities, including two hospitals: Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau and Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County in Dexter, Missouri. SoutheastHEALTH, which has about 2,600 total employees, serves the four-state area also including Illinois, Arkansas and Tennessee.

The merger's closing is subject to regulatory and other third-party approvals, officials said.

