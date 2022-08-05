Second Starbucks coming to this Metro East city

It's part of the redevelopment of a prime corner along Illinois Route 159.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Collinsville will get a second Starbucks as part of the redevelopment of a prime corner along Illinois Route 159.

Construction started in July on a drive-thru location of the national coffee chain and a Total Access Urgent Care that will be one of the Brentwood-based urgent care chain’s first Illinois facilities.

Previous property owner Moto Inc., the Belleville-based owner of MotoMart gas stations, in December got approval from the city to rezone the 1.74-acre property at 400 and 404 Belt Line Road, the corner of Route 159 and Belt Line Road, for the two new businesses.

The Total Access Urgent Care will be built closer to Route 159, with a building totaling 5,136 square feet. The company’s first Metro East location, in O’Fallon, Illinois, is finishing up construction on Central Park and Green Mount Road and could open as soon as September, an O'Fallon official, Community Development Director Justin Randall, said.

The urgent care facility’s parking lot will be connected to parking for the coffee shop, which will have a 2,226-square-foot building surrounded by drive-thru lanes. The city’s existing Starbucks is in the Collinsville Crossing development by Walmart and Home Depot, off Bluff Road.

Moto Inc. sold the site of the new Starbucks, which is directly across Belt Line from a Walgreens and directly across Route 159 from an Aldi, to Brentwood-based TAUC Properties LLC for $635,000, according to Madison County filings. The property consists of two parcels that the city consolidated for the development, and it was unclear from property records whether TAUC purchased the entire site.