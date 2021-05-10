Metro East distribution center to undergo $7M expansion

TriStar said the work, to be completed in October, will boost the building's value to about $18 million

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The developer of one of Metro East's biggest industrial parks will invest $7 million to expand one of the park's distribution centers.

Creve Coeur-based TriStar Properties said the work will add 60,000 square feet to a 102,500-square-foot distribution center leased by Phillips 66 at 20 Gateway Commerce Center Drive East. The facility is part of TriStar's 2,300-acre Gateway Commerce Center, a logistics and bulk distribution center located on the western edge of Edwardsville.

Phillips 66, which has operated within Gateway since 2019, uses the warehouse to store its products awaiting distribution to various retail accounts, according to TriStar.

The expansion is designed to include a tilt-up concrete cross-docked facility with 28-foot clear-height ceilings and 205 feet of depth for Phillips. TriStar said the work, to be completed in October, will boost the building's value to about $18 million.

Working on the project will be contractor Contegra Construction Co., architecture firm Remiger Design and civil engineering firm Stock & Associates.

In addition to Phillips 66, other Gateway Commerce Center tenants include Amazon, Lowe’s, Unilever, Dial Corp., Proctor & Gamble, Walgreens, GEODIS, The Hershey Co., DB Schenker, World Wide Technology, Schneider National, USF Logistics and Yazaki of North America.

The project is the latest of several recent deals by TriStar in Metro East.

Last June, for example, the developer unveiled plans for the Mid America Commerce Center, a 200-acre industrial development in O'Fallon, Illinois, designed to accommodate build-to-suit buildings ranging from 25,000 square feet to 710,000 square feet of warehouse/distribution space.