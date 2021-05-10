Steve's Hot Dogs is moving to a bigger space this summer

The hot dog spot will move to the space formerly occupied by Mangia Italiana at 3154 S. Grand Boulevard

ST. LOUIS — Steve's Hot Dogs, currently located at 3457 Magnolia Ave. in Tower Grove East, will move to a bigger space later this summer.

According to a Facebook post shared Friday, the hot dog spot will move to the space formerly occupied by Mangia Italiana at 3154 S. Grand Blvd. Mangia Italiana closed its doors in December.

"If you've visited our shop on a busy afternoon, you may have noticed we're running out of room," the Facebook post said. "We've been ready to grow for some time — but we were patiently waiting for the right spot that would allow us to stay close & connected to our incredible Tower Grove East neighbors."

In the Facebook post, co-owner Steve Ewing said the new space will give Steve's Hot Dogs nearly twice the dining room space and room for a stage, as well as expanded patio space and a new bar. Ewing said he plans to stock the bar with "St. Louis' best local beer, wine and liquor."

The new space will require a few months of work before the restaurant will be ready to move. Regulars of the former Mangia will be interested to know that the space's mural by Wayne St. Wayne will be kept in place.

Just over a year ago, Steve's Hot Dogs announced it would close its doors for good after six years in business, but a month after making that announcement, the hot dog spot reopened its doors after obtaining financing from angel investor Danni Eickenhorst.