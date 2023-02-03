Missouri cannabis sales remained strong in April

Recreational-use marijuana sales in the state slipped about 3% to $91 million in April compared with March, and medical sales fell almost 8% to $30.1 million.

MISSOURI, USA — Missouri cannabis sales dipped in April but remained strong, according to data released by the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services.

The month was notable as it included April 20, a day that both cannabis users and nonusers recognize as a national holiday for cannabis culture.

Recreational-use marijuana sales in the state slipped about 3% to $91 million in April compared with the prior month, and medical sales fell almost 8% to $30.1 million. Total cannabis sales in April were $121.1 million, compared with $126.2 million in March.

Customers began buying legal recreational marijuana Feb. 3 in Missouri. Medical marijuana sales became legal in Missouri in October 2020.

Missouri remains on track to achieve $1 billion in annual sales.

Adult-use Illinois cannabis sales to out-of-state shoppers fell almost 21% to $32.4 million in April, compared with the year-ago month, data from the Illinois Cannabis Regulation Oversight Office shows.

