x
Missouri cannabis sales remained strong in April

Credit: UPI
Freshly cut cannabis sits in a processing center to be made into smokeable cannabis at the Beleaf Medical Growing Facility in Earth City, Missouri on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Missouri leagalized recreational cannabis sales on February 3, 2023 and over the three day weekend, Missouri cannabis stores sold $12.7 million in sales, out of which $4.2 million was medical marijuana and $8.5 million to recreational sales. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

MISSOURI, USA — Missouri cannabis sales dipped in April but remained strong, according to data released by the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services.

The month was notable as it included April 20, a day that both cannabis users and nonusers recognize as a national holiday for cannabis culture.

Recreational-use marijuana sales in the state slipped about 3% to $91 million in April compared with the prior month, and medical sales fell almost 8% to $30.1 million. Total cannabis sales in April were $121.1 million, compared with $126.2 million in March.

Customers began buying legal recreational marijuana Feb. 3 in Missouri. Medical marijuana sales became legal in Missouri in October 2020.

Missouri remains on track to achieve $1 billion in annual sales.

Adult-use Illinois cannabis sales to out-of-state shoppers fell almost 21% to $32.4 million in April, compared with the year-ago month, data from the Illinois Cannabis Regulation Oversight Office shows.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal. 

