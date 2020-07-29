Missouri issues 5 more medical marijuana licenses, 2 in St. Louis

The state has received 62,330 patient applications for medical marijuana licenses and 2,166 applications for caregiver licenses

ST. LOUIS — Five additional companies, including two in St. Louis, have been awarded medical marijuana infused-product licenses because duplicate licenses were mistakenly issued, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported.

Five infused-product manufacturing facilities submitted duplicate applications and received more than one license for a single facility, DHSS said. There was no prohibition against duplicate applications, but "one facility can only utilize one license," DHSS said.

The five new licensees, who were next in line in the scoring of applications, are:

MidAmeriCanna, 2849 Union Blvd., St. Louis

Nature’s Med MO, 3615 Tree Court Industrial Blvd., St. Louis

ROI Labs of Atherton , 4610 N Main St, Independence

Missouri Made Marijuana,, 301 S. Outer Belt Road E., Grain Valley

Kings Garden Midwest, 3300 Pleasant Place, Trenton

Missouri authorized 60 cultivation facilities, 192 dispensaries, 86 medical marijuana-infused manufacturing facilities and 10 testing laboratories, as well as transportation and seed-to-sale licenses.

The state has received 62,330 patient applications for medical marijuana licenses and 2,166 applications for caregiver licenses, DHSS reported. Minimum standards reviews have been completed for 224 facilities of 61%, with 145 to go.

In November 2018, 65 percent of Missouri voters passed Amendment 2 into law, legalizing the medical use of marijuana for qualifying Missouri patients.