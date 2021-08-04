$99M mixed-use project proposed at Cortex

The three-building development would include residential, office and retail space

ST. LOUIS — Developer KDG is proposing a three-building development in the Cortex Innovation Community, with residential, office and retail planned.

KDG, made up of Koman Group and Keeley Development Group, plan to seek tax increment financing, a type of public subsidy, for the three-building development at North Sarah Street and Clayton Avenue.

City of St. Louis documents say the project would cost $99 million, and is seeking $14 million in TIF assistance. A hearing on that request is scheduled for May 26 before the city's TIF Commission.

The documents say a first, seven-story building would include 160 apartments, 18,500 square feet of office space and 2,150 square feet of retail space. That $37 million building could open in the first quarter of 2023, they say.

Next would come a 125,000-square-foot office building, with 7,000 square feet set aside for retail. That $40 million project — contingent on preleasing 50,000 square feet — wouldn't be completed before the third quarter of 2023, the city said. A 610-space parking garage would also come in the phase.

In addition, the city said the area would get public improvements totaling about $3.5 million, with details still being worked out by KDG and Cortex. They could include streetscape, lighting, sidewalk and bike lane improvements on Sarah and Clayton.

