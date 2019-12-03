ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber on Monday visited St. Louis, meeting with members of the ownership group seeking to bring an expansion team to the city.

The ownership group, #MLS4THELOU, said in a statement that Garber spent time with Carolyn Kindle Betz, who leads the St. Louis ownership group and is president of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, and Enterprise Holdings Chairman Andy Taylor, as well as other members of the Taylor family included in the investor group.

He also met with a group of local business executives in a “roundtable setting,” where the commissioner and attendees discussed how an MLS team would benefit the region, according to #MLS4THELOU’s statement. A spokeswoman for the group declined to identify the local business executives at the meeting Monday.

"It was one of the best showings of corporate C-level executives in all of the time we’ve been going through this expansion process,” Garber said in a video statement distributed by #MLS4THELOU.

Owners of the MLS team would be the Jim Kavanaugh and Taylor families, including seven female members of the Taylor family as well Andy Taylor. Kavanaugh is CEO of World Wide Technology. The group would be the first in the league’s history to be majority-owned by women.

“We’re incredibly pleased with how today’s visit went,” Kindle Betz said in a statement. “I know we put our best foot forward by demonstrating our strong commitment to securing a team for St. Louis as we were able to show Commissioner Garber some of the enthusiasm the local business community has to financially support a MLS team.”

