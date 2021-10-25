Developer plans multifamily project at Skinker and Delmar

A spokeswoman for the developer said she couldn't yet share the project's scope or timeline

ST. LOUIS — Minneapolis developer Opus Group is planning a multifamily project at the southeast corner of North Skinker and Delmar boulevards.

"We are in the early stages of planning a mixed use multifamily apartment project near Washington University..." Ryan Carlie, director of real estate development at Opus, said in a statement. "We look forward to sharing further information in the coming months as the project continues to develop."

A spokeswoman for the developer said she couldn't yet share the project's scope or timeline. Development website NextSTL first reported renderings for the project.

Delmar City LLC, whose registered agent is Dan Hoffman, owns the property, previously targeted for a hotel and Ferris wheel, among other proposals. It formerly housed a Church's Chicken, which closed in 2013.

The site is catty-corner from Pace Properties' The Link in the Loop, a roughly $30 million, CVS-anchored project, and part of the eastern half of the Delmar Loop in the city of St. Louis.

Opus has completed other projects in St. Louis, and plans more.