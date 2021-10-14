Sam Page says he followed rules despite photos of him maskless at Blues game

St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch shared the photos on social media Sunday

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says he followed city guidelines while at Saturday's St. Louis Blues home opener despite photos circulating that show him watching the game maskless.

The two photos show Page sitting in a suite, without a mask. The Blues beat the Los Angeles Kings Saturday, 7-3.

Asked Sunday whether the Enterprise Center requires that fans wear masks in their seats, a Blues spokesman, Dan O'Neill, said, "Enterprise Center is under the mask mandate that has been put in place by the city, yes."

County Executive enjoying special access in the owner's box at the Blues game last night.

Enterprise rules: "Face coverings must be worn by all fans over the age of five."

City of St. Louis indoor mask mandate in effect.#RulesForTheeNotForMe pic.twitter.com/Ag4Mcszokm — Tim Fitch (@ChiefTimFitch) October 24, 2021

A spokesman for Page, Doug Moore, said Page "wore a mask entering and leaving Enterprise Center and when not eating and drinking, complying with city masking guidelines."

Moore didn't address a question about why the photos do not show Page eating or drinking.

Moore went on to criticize Fitch, saying he "sat through last week's entire county council meeting maskless, openly defying a public health order and stoking his anti-vaxxer supporters."

"The continued reckless, confrontational, illegal behavior is puzzling — and dangerous — from someone with a law and order background," Moore continued.