New bar and restaurant, The Crow Bar, to open in former Nadine's Gin Joint in Soulard

The Crow's Nest in Maplewood is opening a sister restaurant in Soulard.
Credit: KSDK
The Crow's Nest is opening a sister restaurant called The Crow Bar in Soulard. This is a 2016 file photo of The Crow's Nest in Maplewood.

ST. LOUIS — The Crow’s Nest, a gastropub in Maplewood known for its heavy-metal themed brunches, is opening a sister-restaurant called “The Crow Bar” at 1931 South 12th St. in Soulard. The space formerly housed Nadine’s Gin Joint, which closed in 2021.

The new location is expected to open July 5, according to co-owner Eliza Coriell. 12th Street Holdings LLC, tied to Keith Goltschman, owns the property.

Coriell said the new location “ticked all the boxes” she and her partners, including Crow's Nest chef RJ Marsh, had in mind. It includes 2,000 square feet, plus an outdoor dining area totaling about 2,200 square feet.

The new bar's menu will be familiar to regulars at The Crow's Nest in Maplewood, 7336 Manchester Road, with a few changes and additions, Coriell said.

Read the full story on the St. Louis Business Journal website.

