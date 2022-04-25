Pickleball-focused restaurant set to open in St. Charles reveals new design plans

It's expected to open late this year or early 2023.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Chicken N Pickle, a pickleball-focused dining and entertainment complex, said its St. Charles location will offer a new design concept than the Kansas City-based company's prior locations.

The St. Charles venue will be organized into five different sections: a restaurant, an indoor club with six pickleball courts, a game pavilion with four open-air courts (two covered and two uncovered), a retail and micro-kitchen called "the canteen" and an open yard in the center that will function as a connection point between the other sections, the company said in a news release.

“The yard is a multi-dimensional space that can transform throughout the year for outdoor games, live music, watch parties, winter ice skating and more,” according to a statement.

The design was created to “maximize visibility and engagement for all guests” by taking inspiration from the “American Town Square, arranging all activations around the central-tree lined courtyard at the heart of the experience,” according to a press release.

The Kansas City location of global architecture firm Populous is working on the design of the location. Bill Crooks, chief experience officer of Chicken N Pickle, said in a statement that the partnership with Populous is what enabled the company to make the design change to better express the brand and the values it holds.

