New fitness concept to open in Midtown hotel

ST. LOUIS — A gym that uses saunas as work-out rooms plans to open in an Element Hotel under development in Midtown.

Franchisee Devin Graham, who also owns 612 Kitchen and Cocktails in Kirkwood, will bring the first Hotworx location to town. It's to open in the third or fourth quarter, he said, along with the hotel, on Forest Park Avenue across from the City Foundry STL project. Midas Hospitality is developing the $25 million hotel property, first announced in 2017. King Realty Advisors represented Hotworx in the lease transaction.

Graham said he had been seeking a second business to complement his restaurant, and found that Hotworx, out of New Orleans, was growing. Its website lists more than 140 locations. Hotworx says it requires $50,000 to $90,000 in liquid cash to become a franchisee, and franchisegrade.com says an initial franchise fee costs nearly $20,000, with total investment costs of $188,070 to $351,885.

As for the concept, "the idea is to work out in infrared saunas," Graham said. High-intensity workouts are limited to 15 minutes in the 125-degree heat, with three people per sauna. Yoga and pilates can last 30 minutes. All sessions are directed via trainers on video. Members, who pay a monthly fee, have access to the facility 24 hours a day.

