NFL teams pitched in $232.5M for St. Louis' Rams settlement: Report

ST. LOUIS — Thirty-one National Football League teams have pitched in $232.5 million toward the league's $790 million settlement with St. Louis, a new report says.

The Athletic reported Tuesday that the NFL, to pay for the settlement, which was reached in November, "has already taken $7.5 million from each team, deducting the amount from each club's revenue-sharing payments."

Team executives "described surprise at the move and complained that the action had caused budgeting issues because of the sudden charge and not knowing whether the money would be returned if (Los Angeles Rams owner Stan) Kroenke is ordered by the NFL to pay the whole sum."

The report said Kroenke has argued that even though he agreed to indemnify the league against legal costs associated with the Rams' 2016 move from St. Louis, "legal costs and settlement payments are different."

The league in March created a five-member ad hoc committee to develop possible solutions for who pays the bill.