Dome at America's Center sets aside dates for possible BattleHawks return

ST. LOUIS — Will the BattleHawks fly again? If they do, they'll still have a home dome waiting for them in St. Louis.

5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano has learned that the Dome at America's Center is open to welcoming the XFL back to town with the league set to kick off next spring.

Cusumano reports that The Dome has reserved five weekend dates for next spring for possible XFL home games in St. Louis.

Before the league folded in 2020, St. Louis had the highest attendance totals in the XFL, and was set to open up the upper-level seating at The Dome for the next home game against Los Angeles.

The new XFL is partly owned by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia and did have one big announcement on Tuesday.

The league announced a multi-year broadcasting rights deal with the Walt Disney Company and ESPN, to broadcast XFL games on ABC and ESPN.

Johnson teased on Instagram that this could be a week full of XFL updates.

"Call me crazy, which many do… There’s something cool and special in the air about our @XFL launch in 2023 🚀 🏈 We have legendary head coaches who have all competed and achieved greatness on hallowed football grounds. Soon, our XFL organization will humbly take the fields in stadiums all across our great country 🏟. We will turn dreams into reality and deliver great football for the fans. BIG XFL announcements coming this week….🚨🚀," Johnson wrote.

The new XFL is set to kick off on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. The league has announced head coaches for its new teams, and scouting camps around the country, but has yet to reveal what cities may play host to new teams.