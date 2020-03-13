ST. LOUIS — Just nine days after announcing the deal, Core & Main, a $3.2 billion distributor of water, sewer and fire protection products based in St. Louis, has completed its acquisition of waterworks supplier R&B Co., based in San Jose, California.

The acquisition is Core & Main’s 10th since becoming an independent company in August 2017. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In an interview with the Business Journal, CEO Steve LeClair said R&B's 12 branches in northern California fill in an area in which Core & Main didn't have much of a presence. "We have not had the same level success there that we have had in southern California, where we have more than a dozen branches," he said.

Core & Main is St. Louis' eighth largest privately held company, according to Business Journal rankings by revenue. The company, which has said it may go public, has more than 275 locations nationwide and more than 3,500 employees, including 180 in St. Louis.

