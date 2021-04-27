Organ-donation nonprofit Mid-America Transplant plans $10.5M development in Dogtown

The facility will offer housing for patients and families who must come to St. Louis for transplant care

ST. LOUIS — Organ-donation nonprofit Mid-America Transplant plans a $10.5 million development in Dogtown.

The facility, at 6135 Lloyd Ave., will offer housing for patients and families who must come to St. Louis for transplant care. The 34,000-square-foot structure is to include 21 apartments and could open in March 2022. Architectural firm Ottolino Winters Huebner and Musick Construction are working on the project. A groundbreaking was held April 23.

A spokeswoman for the organization said funding would come from its foundation, which reported assets of $76 million in 2019.

Mid-America said the facility will double the capacity of its current so-called "Family House," comprised of 10 apartments located at the Lofts at the Highlands, 1031 Highlands Plaza Drive West.

A stay at the new Family House will cost $15 to $25 a day, with rates reduced further for eligible families. And families will be able to stay together in one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments. The apartments each have a private kitchen, bathroom, and washer and dryer, and offer wireless internet, cable TV and a fitness center.

"We're helping to ensure that when an organ becomes available, the patient is ready to receive it, and can remain close by for ongoing care following their transplant," said CEO Diane Brockmeier.

