Outdoor retailer REI sets opening date for 2nd St. Louis-area store

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis area's second REI Co-op store has set an opening date of July 22.

The new 23,000-square-foot store is located in Town and Country, at 1214 Town and Country Crossing Drive, in a space formerly occupied by Stein Mart. The outdoor retailer will be located next to Town and Country Crossing shopping center's existing Whole Foods and Target.

REI, based in the Seattle area, is kicking off the opening July 22-24 with giveaways and daily outdoor socials featuring music and booths for brands sold at REI, officials said Tuesday.

REI first announced the new location in July 2021, and said at the time it would hire about 50 employees for the new store, planned to be one of at least 11 it would open nationwide in the following year, including the company’s first store in Maine.

The location is still accepting applications for full- and part-time retail sales associates. Ross Werner is the new store's manager.

REI sells clothing and gear for camping, cycling, fitness, hiking, paddling and other outdoor activities. The new store will have a bike shop staffed by certified mechanics to adjust or repair equipment, and customers will be able to buy online for curbside pickup.

