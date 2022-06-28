Companion Baking to close a cafe location

The Maryland Heights location will be converted to an expanded bakery production facility.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Companion Baking announced Tuesday it will close its Maryland Heights cafe location following service Friday, after which founder and owner Josh Allen and his team will renovate the space to support the bakery's manufacturing business.

The space, located at 2331 Schuetz Road, is owned by Allenpride LLC, which is connected to Allen, according to county and state records.

The Maryland Heights location will be converted to an expanded bakery production facility to "meet the demands of the rapidly growing manufacturing side of Companion's business," according to a Tuesday press release.

In early 2016, Allen moved his company's headquarters from St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood to the 41,000-square-foot space on Schuetz Road after a $5 million build-out to house a cafe and its baking operations.

Companion's Maryland Heights location, which it calls its West St. Louis cafe, was closed for 18 months during the course of the pandemic before reopening last September.

"We love breaking bread with our community, so this was an extremely difficult decision to make," Allen said Tuesday in a press release. "The West St. Louis cafe and its wonderful staff are near and dear to our hearts, but we are confident this is the best choice to allow our team to meet the needs of our customers both in St. Louis and across the country."

