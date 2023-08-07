x
Panera Bread looks to open drive-thru bakery-cafe in $67M Crestwood redevelopment at former mall site

The company already operates locations in nearby communities, including Sunset Hills, Kirkwood and Webster Groves.
Credit: SLBJ
Drive-thru menus at the new Panera 'next generation' cafe.

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — A Panera Bread could open as part of the new Dierbergs-anchored redevelopment of the former Crestwood Plaza mall.

Panera Bread submitted an application to open a drive-thru restaurant at 9591 Watson Road in Crestwood through architectural firm The Lawrence Group, according to city documents.

The 2,400-square-foot restaurant would occupy half of an outbuilding that has already been built as part of the construction process for the $67 million Crestwood Crossing mixed-use redevelopment of the former mall. As part of the overall project, McBride Homes is constructing a subdivision with 81 new houses, The Villages of Crestwood Crossing, on the former mall property.

