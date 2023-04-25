National coffee chain is coming to St. Louis

There are currently two Caribou locations in the state, both located in Columbia, Missouri.

ST. LOUIS — Caribou Coffee is coming to St. Louis.

The Minneapolis-based coffee company and coffeehouse chain last week said that it would add more than 300 new locations across the country. Twenty-four of those locations will be in Missouri.

The local franchisee is Mike Hamra, president and CEO of Hamra Enterprises, a Springfield, Missouri-based franchisee of Wendy’s, Panera Bread and Noodles & Company.

“We are committed to developing at least 24 locations in the state of Missouri and plan to develop locations in St. Louis in the next two to three years,” he said. He declined to say how many would be in greater St. Louis or where they may be located.

Hamra also plans to open locations in Kansas City and Springfield, Missouri, he said. There are currently two Caribou locations in the state, both located in Columbia, Missouri, according to Caribou Coffee’s website.

