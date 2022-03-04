Photos: Take a peek inside construction of Missouri Botanical Garden's new $100M visitor center

The $100 million project was first announced in October 2019 and construction kicked off in February 2020.

ST. LOUIS — Construction of the new $100 million Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center continues at the Missouri Botanical Garden, with work on the main entrance set to be completed by late summer. The entire project, which includes three phases, will be finished this winter.

"We are excited to complete and open the Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center in 2022," MoBot President Peter Wyse Jackson said in a statement. "Not only will it transform the services and experiences for visitors to the Missouri Botanical Garden but it will greatly enhance all we do to present the remarkable diversity of the world's plants for all to see. This will be a wonderful new facility for St. Louis and an important contribution to the continued regeneration of our community."

The $100 million project was first announced in October 2019 and construction kicked off in February 2020. The project is being funded entirely by private donations through MoBot's Gateway to the Garden campaign, which has to date raised $96 million. The largest donations have come from 24 local corporations, officials said.

The 90,000-square-foot visitor center will feature several new amenities, including the Emerson Conservatory, Sassafras Cafe, a new gift shop, the William T. Kemper Lobby, the Lelia J. and David N. Farr Auditorium, and the Bayer Event Center.

Check out the slideshow below from the St. Louis Business journal on the progress being made on the new visitor center.

