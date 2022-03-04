Nonstop flights to Canada resuming at St. Louis' Lambert airport

The airline will resume flights to Toronto beginning May 7.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Air Canada will restart daily nonstop service from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Toronto, officials said Friday.

The resumption of the flights, on a 50-seat Combardier CRJ200 aircraft, begins May 7, with arrival in St. Louis at 3:39 p.m. and departure at 4:25 p.m.

The route had been a high-profile cut at Lambert amid the pandemic. It was paused in March 2020. And though Air Canada in July said it was restarting some flights to the U.S., St. Louis had not been among them.

An Air Canada executive, Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Revenue Management Mark Galardo, said in a statement that overall travel demand is accelerating.

"This route will reconnect two well established business regions and Air Canada’s flights are scheduled to connect easily to a myriad of flights across Canada and Europe through our Toronto global hub," he said.

And Lambert's leader, Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, said in a statement that Air Canada "has always been an important partner at this airport and we are certain St. Louis air travelers are thrilled to have Air Canada flights back."

The airport said Air Canada by June plans to add a second daily flight to and from Toronto. That will arrive from Toronto at 7:27 p.m. and depart at 6 a.m.

The addition will add to Lambert's international options, which had been mostly confined to southern vacation destinations. It's also adding a nonstop flight to Frankfurt, Germany, in June.