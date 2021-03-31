Fast-casual chicken restaurant to open first Metro East location

Raising Cane's plans to hire more than 85 local crew members

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Raising Cane's – known for its chicken finger meals — is opening its first Metro East location in Fairview Heights this September.

The restaurant chain, which will open the new location at 6565 N. Illinois St., will serve customers through its drive-thru, limited-capacity indoor dining and takeout options. Raising Cane's plans to hire more than 85 local crew members for positions ranging from management to hourly employees.

"The new restaurant is located just 7 miles from Scott AFB and we're surrounded by shopping centers, so it will be easy for the locals to get their chicken finger fix," Brandon Quinn, area leader of restaurants, said in a statement. "We plan to form partnerships with teams, schools and organizations throughout the community, and we can't wait 'til later this year when we get to open our doors to everyone."

The Fairview Heights location mark's the company's 13th St. Louis-area restaurant, officials said. Raising Cane's already has several locations in the city of St. Louis, as well as in Arnold, Kirkwood and St. Charles, and several in West County, according to its website.

Raising Cane’s Co-Chief Executive Officer A.J. Kumaran last March said the chicken tender chain had seen a decline in sales by about 20% to 30%.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.