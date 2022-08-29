Sports merchandise retailer adds St. Louis-area location

Rally House opened its eighth St. Louis-area location last week at 8550 Eager Road in the Brentwood Pointe shopping center in Brentwood.

ST. LOUIS — Rally House, a growing retailer of licensed sports team apparel and merchandise, has expanded its St. Louis-area footprint.

The Lenexa, Kansas-based company opened its eighth St. Louis-area location last week at 8550 Eager Road in the Brentwood Pointe shopping center in Brentwood. Dierbergs Markets anchors the center, which is owned by an affiliate of the grocery chain.

The Brentwood Pointe store filled what had been a location of women's apparel retailer Dressbarn, which in May 2019 began shutting down all of its stores, including 11 in the St. Louis area.

Rally House said in April that it planned to increase its store count to 140 by the end of the summer. The company has more than 125 locations in 13 states, according to a press release last week. In addition to more favorable lease rates, the retailer is taking advantage of properties that became available due to stores going out of business or downsizing, officials told the Kansas City Business Journal in April.

"We've been able to go into a lot of (former) Dressbarn locations, which works well with the footprint and layout of our stores," Aaron Johnson, the retailer's vice president of marketing strategy, told the publication.

Rally House stores carry apparel, merchandise and gifts licensed by area professional and college sports teams. The retailer offers goods licensed by St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues and St. Louis City SC, as well as teams from the University of Missouri-Columbia, University of Illinois Urbana-Champagne and Saint Louis University, among others.