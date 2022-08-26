Longtime staple of The Hill closes

Signs on the door of the business previously indicated it was temporarily closed.

ST. LOUIS — A longtime purveyor of St. Louis' toasted ravioli has called it quits.

Commercial real estate firm L3 Corp. is marketing the former space of Mama Toscano's, 2201 Macklind Ave.

Signs on the door of the business, which also sold sandwiches, previously indicated it was temporarily closed.

An L3 broker, Rebecca Thessen, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Inquiries to a Mama Toscano's email address weren't immediately returned.

The property, with a city-appraised value of $45,000, is owned by Nicholas and Patricia Toscano.

L3 says the site, with a nearly 4,000-square-foot restaurant and large private patio, is ideal for a restaurant or live-work purpose. It didn't list an asking price for a lease.

Mama Toscano's operated at Macklind and Bischoff avenues for many years.

A 1996 St. Louis Post-Dispatch article said that Kate Toscano started selling raviolis in the building 44 years prior. She died in 2001.

