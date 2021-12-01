x
Save A Lot to close St. Louis store

The store will close on Dec. 24
The interior of a Save A Lot grocery. The chain is closing one of its St. Louis-area stores.

ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot is closing a city of St. Louis store.

The location, at 5437 Southwest Ave. in the Southwest Garden neighborhood, will close Dec. 24, a sign posted to its door said. It referred customers to an existing Save A Lot store at 1631 S. Jefferson Ave. in The Gate District.

A spokesperson for the St. Ann-based grocer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Save A Lot got a business license for the Southwest location in 2014. The property is owned by a California company, Pacific Springs LLC, city records say.

Save A Lot earlier this month closed a store in Pagedale, saying it regularly reviews its stores "on a number of factors, including financial performance as well as strategic alignment with long-term plans."

Facing as much as $820 million in debt as of August 2019, privately owned Save A Lot last year recapitalized in a deal with an investor group, coming away with a $350 million cash infusion and the cancellation of $500 million in debt.

The fresh capital freed the company, whose parent is Moran Foods, to pursue a strategy designed to cut operating costs and position the company as less of a store operator and more of a wholesale supplier to independently owned stores.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

