"Thank you for helping us grow": Webster Groves consignment shop closing at end of year

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — The Green Goose Resale & Consignment, a furniture and home decor consignment shop in Webster Groves, will shutter at year's end and is looking for someone to buy the business, according to a social media post Monday.

Founder and owner Robin McNabb, who opened the business in 2011, said in a Facebook post Monday that the shop, at 1267 S. Laclede Station Road, would shutter at the end of its lease term on Dec. 31.

After thanking "family and friends" for an "an amazing weekend" kicking off the holiday shopping season on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, the retailer said that after 10 years, she and her husband, Bill McNabb, "have made the bittersweet decision to retire from the business."

Their boxer, Levi, the store's mascot, also will be retiring, she said.

"Since opening in 2011, we have met the most amazing people and made lifelong friends," McNabb's post said. "Thank you for helping us grow into the business we are today and for being a special part of our daily lives. We are grateful for you supporting our mission of environmental responsibility and reducing the impact of waste by recycling and reusing all while supporting small business and several non-profit local organizations."

She continued, "We appreciate your continued support through the month of December as we transition into the next chapter of our lives."

McNabb said in her post that The Green Goose will consider offers for the business. "We are giving careful consideration to qualified parties interested in purchasing the Green Goose as a turn-key business including the e-commerce website, branding, media, signage, fixtures and equipment," she wrote. "Landlord is eager to lease current Yorkshire space."