After 18 years, Webster Groves ice cream shop to close this month

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — After 18 years, Beckie Jacobs will close her Webster Groves ice cream shop Dec. 23. But fans of Jacobs' ice cream won't have to wait long to experience Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream — as she previously announced that a new location will open in The Grove this spring.

The Webster Groves institution at 8130 Big Bend Blvd. first opened its doors in 2003, but Jacobs said she couldn't come to a lease agreement with her landlord. The property is owned by 8120 Big Bend LLC, which is tied to Jonathan Beck, an attorney with Beck, Dickhaus & Associates, according to filings with the state.

“This is so bittersweet for me. After 18 beloved years in Webster Groves, my customers have truly become family. Unfortunately, I've been unable to come to an agreement with my landlord, who terminated my lease, and I’ve been unsuccessful in finding a suitable, alternative location in Webster at this time. Fortunately, my plans for a new location in The Grove have been in the works for quite some time and we’ve got some super cool changes in store for our guests with our new City location,” Jacobs said in a statement.

The second location will open at the $9.8 million Gateway Lofts development in The Grove. Amrit and Amy Gill of Restoration STL own and redeveloped the Gateway Lofts, which is home to 55 units, in 2019. The new location of Serendipity, which will take up a ground floor space, will have an expanded menu, more space and additional hours, officials said.

The 2,000-square-foot space will now offer coffee and pastries in the mornings and cocktails, beer, wine and light late night snacks in the evenings. Serendipity will continue to focus on the main part of its business: ice cream, which includes dipity dough (ice cream sandwiches) and other ice cream treats like the spirited shakes (infused with alcohol). New menu items will include coffee floats (coffee over a bon bon), affogato (ice cream topped with a shot of hot espresso), and pofferties (tiny Dutch pancakes with toppings).