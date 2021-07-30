Siteman Cancer Center plans new 9-story outpatient facility

The new facility is slated to open in summer 2024

ST. LOUIS — Siteman Cancer Center is planning a new nine-story outpatient cancer care facility to be located on Washington University's medical campus in the Central West End.

Officials with Siteman, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the Washington University's School of Medicine, said Friday the new facility will centralize nearly all aspects of outpatient cancer care at the site, improving the experience for patients and their families.

Most outpatient cancer care on the medical campus will be moved to the new building, meaning patients will need fewer visits to different locations on the medical campus. The new project won't affect care at Siteman’s five satellite locations, officials said.

Siteman’s main outpatient location has been the Center for Advanced Medicine on Wash U's medical campus and needs more space to accommodate growth, officials said. Siteman annually treats 70,000 people, including 12,000 newly diagnosed patients, each year at the medical campus site and satellite facilities combined, officials said.

The new facility is slated to open in summer 2024. Siteman’s parent institutions, Barnes-Jewish and Wash U's medical school, are planning the facility, and the medical school is committing $180 million to the project, although a final cost won't be known until design work is complete, a spokesman told the Business Journal.

Final approval is pending, and design and construction details are being finalized, officials said. Initial plans call for a 659,000-square-foot building on the southwest corner of Forest Park and Taylor avenues, on a site currently filled by a parking lot and grass lot.