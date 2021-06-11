Miss Jay’s Cafeteria wins SIUE food industry business plan competition

The first-place prize includes $2,000 and 12 months of rent- and utility-free café and commercial kitchen space

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A mobile food service based in Cahokia Heights was the winner of a new food industry business plan competition presented by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Miss Jay’s Cafeteria was awarded first place in SIUE's inaugural East St. Louis food industry business plan competition, the Café of Champions Challenge. The first-place prize includes $2,000 and 12 months of rent- and utility-free café and commercial kitchen space on the East St. Louis Higher Education Campus at 601 James R. Thompson Blvd. Miss Jay’s Cafeteria is expected to begin operation on the campus July 1, officials said.

"I plan to use my $2,000 winnings to assist in the start up of our new location, including equipment and initial inventory,” Jere Richardson said in a statement to the Business Journal. “Although $2,000 will not cover all of our costs, it is significant enough to very well add to the start of this new journey that we are so eager and grateful to have. We can’t wait to serve the people of our community and our customers that travel to support our business."

“Miss Jay’s Cafeteria stood out to the judges and the SBDC because of their professionalism and dedication,” Jo Ann Di Maggio May, director of the Illinois Small Business Development Center for the Metro East at SIUE, said this week in a statement. The competition's results were announced Monday.

The Miss Jay’s Cafeteria crew is “highly-prepared and have extensive experience in the food industry,” Di Maggio May added. “Their passion was evident in their presentation and plating, and we are excited to assist and support them as they begin this next phase of their business journey.”