Two more medical marijuana dispensaries open in St. Louis area

Terrabis recently opened a dispensary in Hazelwood and North Dispensaries opened a location in Hillsboro

ST. LOUIS — Terrabis and North Dispensaries each have opened their second medical marijuana dispensaries in the St. Louis area.

Terrabis, which opened a dispensary in O'Fallon, Missouri, last month, now has opened one in Hazelwood. North, which opened in Pevely last month, now has a location in Hillsboro.

Terrabis CEO Dan Ambrosino said the company will be opening three more dispensaries over the next three months, in Creve Coeur, Springfield and Kansas City, in addition to a processing plant in Kansas City.

They are the latest in a string of medical marijuana dispensaries that have opened or are planned in the St. Louis area.

Star Buds has one scheduled to open this summer in University City; and Kind Goods has dispensaries planned this summer in Manchester and St. Peters, the companies said.

Earlier this month, C3 Industries, a multistate cannabis operator based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, opened High Profile marijuana dispensary in St. Charles.

Two dispensaries opened in April in St. Louis: Jane Dispensary in the Delmar Loop and Swade Cannabis in The Grove.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved 192 medical marijuana dispensaries, including nearly 70 located in the St. Louis metro area. The total is broken down by congressional district, with 24 facilities approved for each district. Missouri has eight congressional districts, three of which touch the St. Louis region.

