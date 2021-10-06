These are the 6 Missouri billionaires who made it on Forbes' list of nation's '400 richest'

None of the Missouri billionaires broke into the top 100, but three are among the 200 richest

ST. LOUIS — Six Missouri residents have been ranked among the 400 richest people in the U.S. according to a new list from Forbes.

None of the Missouri billionaires broke into the top 100, but three are among the 200 richest, according to the publication.

The Missourians on Forbes’ 400 richest are:

• St. Louis-based heiress Pauline MacMillan Keinath, 87, who is believed to be the largest individual shareholder in food company Cargill, ranked at No. 106 with a net worth of $8.2 billion, up from $4.9 billion, according to the publication.

• John Morris, 73, founder and CEO of Springfield, Missouri-based Bass Pro Shops, ranked at No. 134 with a net worth of $6.9 billion, up from $4.1 billion in 2020.

• David Steward, 70, the co-founder and chairman of St. Louis-based IT giant World Wide Technology, comes in at No. 182 with net worth of $5.8 billion, up from $3.7 billion last year.

• Jim McKelvey, 55, who co-founded payments company Square with fellow St. Louis native Jack Dorsey, ranks at No. 269 with a net worth of $4.2 billion, up from $2.2 billion in 2020. McKelvey remains on Square’s board but the serial entrepreneur has since founded St. Louis-based tech startup Invisibly. (Jack Dorsey, 44, now of San Francisco and CEO of both Square and Twitter, is ranked at No. 53 with net worth of $14.9 billion, up from $6.8 billion last year.)

• The cofounder of discount brokerage Scottrade Financial Services Rodger Riney, 75, and his family rank at No. 318 with a net worth of $3.6 billion, flat with 2020. He sold Scottrade to TD Ameritrade in 2017 in a $4 billion deal.

• Jim Kavanaugh, 58, co-founder and CEO of IT services provider World Wide Technology, ranks at No. 340 with net worth of $3.4 billion, up from $2.3 billion in 2020.