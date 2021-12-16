New smashburger concept opens at City Foundry

Intergalactic is the 14th food concept to open inside the $300 million mixed-use redevelopment

ST. LOUIS — The team behind St. Louis-area restaurants Polite Society and Bellwether have opened a new concept at the City Foundry food hall.

Intergalactic, which is offering smashburgers and fries, is the third concept from Jonathan Schoen and Brian Schmitz, who already operate Good Day and SubDivision Sandwich Co., at the food hall. Intergalactic is the 14th food concept to open inside the $300 million mixed-use redevelopment of the former Federal Mogul factory site.

"We designed this food hall as a way for restaurateurs to experiment and try out new ideas," Susie Bonwich, director of operations at City Foundary, said in a statement. "The team behind Intergalactic has already seen success with their other two concepts of Good Day and SubDivision Sandwich Co. since our initial opening in August. It's meaningful that restaurant operators like Jonathan and Brian feel confident in the community that's being created at City Foundry to open a third kitchen."

The menu at Intergalactic will include items such as the super nova burger with pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, and spicy ranch dressing; the Andromeda burger with goat cheese, peppadew peppers, arugula, and balsamic glaze; and the event horizon burger with cheddar cheese, spicy chili, and diced white and green onions. The menu also has loaded waffle fries, including the planetary option with cheese sauce and green onions, or the warp drive with shredded turkey, garlic aioli, cranberries, green onions and gravy.

Intergalactic will also allow guests to build their own burgers and loaded fries. Milkshakes, including chocolate, strawberry and vanilla, also are available.

"We are incredibly proud of being a part of the development of St. Louis as a whole, and there's no better example of this than City Foundry STL," Schmitz said in a statement. "Being a part of The Food Hall at City Foundry STL is the definition of collaboration with so many talented chefs all working together to make this place an example of what a food hall can be."