Soulcial Kitchen adds new food truck

ST. LOUIS — Soulcial Kitchen, the so-called "cloud kitchen" platform in Metro East, is adding a new food truck.

The Space Shuttle Café, a commercial kitchen on wheels inside a converted DC-3 airplane, is now part of Swansea-based Soulcial Kitchen's fleet.

The plane, which flew in World War II in 1944, was converted to its current configuration in the 1990s using specifications from the Space Shuttle design, officials said Monday. In 2015, the vehicle was upgraded to a full-sized commercial kitchen by Shanghai Mobile Kitchens Solution Group in New York City.

Officials said the new food truck is the world's only "roadworthy DC-3 of its kind licensed for street use."

"After World War II, the plane saw service as a commercial airliner on the East Coast and was reputed to have been hijacked to Havana, Cuba, and later liberated from the Castro regime and returned to the US in the 1960s,” John Michel, Soulcial Kitchen's owner and co-founder, said in a statement.

Soulcial Kitchen is the Metro East's first so-called "cloud" commercial kitchen, officials previously said. A cloud kitchen, sometimes called a ghost kitchen, provide food service facilities without the in-person dining space. The company is growing its fleet of mobile concepts, which in addition to Space Shuttle Cafe also includes A Fine Swine BBQ and El Guaqo Taco.

Soulcial Kitchen also includes a food truck garden, a dog park, and a sit-down restaurant and bar.